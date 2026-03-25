Lecturer in Digital Infrastructures & Sustainability, King's College London

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My interdisciplinary research focuses on developing digital solutions to connect humans with nature and conserve social-ecological systems. Originally trained as an ecologist, I have considerable experience in incorporating social science data into conservation research and statistical analysis in R. My expertise spans biodiversity conservation, environmental video game design, ecosystem services valuation, and natural capital assessment.

I focus on developing transdisciplinary projects that bridge digital environmental humanities and biodiversity conservation. I am interested in using innovative methods like social media data or environmental video games to address Sustainable Development Goal challenges. I explore how popular media and storytelling can shape societal relationships with nature and envision sustainable futures. I also investigate pluralistic economic approaches to sustainability, balancing business interests with environmental impacts and community rights.

Throughout my career, I have collaborated extensively with Chinese institutions and environmental policymakers due to my bilingual fluency in Mandarin and English. As a British-born Chinese researcher, my ability to bridge cultural and linguistic divides has been instrumental in promoting international collaborations and addressing global environmental challenges.



2024–present Lecturer in Digital Infrastructures & Sustainability, King's College London

2021–2024 Lecturer in Environmental Management & Sustainability, University of Reading 2017–2021 Research associate, University of Cambridge



2017 University of Sheffield, PhD in Ecosystem Services

2013 Imperial College London, MRes in Ecology, Evolution & Conservation 2012 Imperial College London, BSc in Biology

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