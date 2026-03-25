Senior Lecturer, Division of Water Resources Engineering & Centre for Advanced Middle Eastern Studies, Lund University

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Hossein Hashemi is an associate professor (universitetslektor) at the Department of Water Resources Engineering and Center for Advanced Middle Eastern Studies at Lund University. He obtained his Ph.D. in Water Resources Engineering, where he specialized in groundwater management, water harvesting techniques, and groundwater artificial recharge. These techniques are essential in ensuring the availability of water supply and reaching sustainable water resources use in arid regions. Before joining Lund University, he served as a research engineer at the Center for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Iran for several years.

After Ph.D., he worked as a postdoctoral scholar at the Center for Groundwater Evaluation and Management (GEM), Department of Geophysics at Stanford University, USA, between 2015 and 2017. During his time at Stanford, he focused on the application of remote sensing techniques in the field of hydrology and groundwater hydrology. This included studying various aspects such as precipitation, groundwater, and subsidence.

Hossein's research interests mainly revolve around remote sensing, artificial intelligence, climate change, and surface water and groundwater management.

–present Senior Lecturer, Division of Water Resources Engineering, Lund University

Experience