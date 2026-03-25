Ankabut Strengthens Learning Continuity In The UAE By Offering Institutions Free Access To Wevideo's Interactive Learning Platform

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Educational institutions in the UAE can use the powerful video learning platform to create interactive lessons, assessments, and video content for free until May 31, 2026

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ankabut, the UAE's advanced technology provider for the education and research ecosystem, is providing complimentary institutional access to WeVideo's interactive video learning platform until May 31, 2026. The platform enables educators to easily create lesson videos, assignments, announcements and interactive learning content, while students can access ad-free videos and submit video-based assignments through a secure, cloud-based environment. The initiative helps schools, universities and educational institutions strengthen digital learning capabilities and ensure agility and continuity should remote learning be required.

“To ensure that students' academic progress continues without disruption, educators need tools that allow them to adapt quickly to remote learning environments,” said Tarek Jundi, Chief Executive Officer, Ankabut.“We understand that transitioning to remote learning requires not just functional, but engaging methods. That's why we are working towards meeting the educational and technological needs of the moment. We are pleased to extend our support to the educational institutions in the UAE through Ankabut's robust national infrastructure and delivery.”

Ankabut is supporting institutions across the UAE with immediate access to WeVideo's platform. Through a simple sign-up process on Ankabut's landing page, institutions can quickly provision free licenses and begin using the platform to create lesson videos, assignments and interactive learning content. Educators and students will also have access to quick-start guides to help them get started and make the most of the tools.

“Ankabut plays a vital role in enabling innovation across the UAE's education community, and we are proud to collaborate in making powerful video learning tools accessible to educators nationwide. With WeVideo, teachers can move beyond passive video instruction and create interactive learning experiences that keep students engaged and participating wherever learning takes place,” said Kevin Knight, Chief Executive Officer, WeVideo.

Using the service, students can also create and submit video projects to demonstrate their understanding through creative expression, helping keep learners engaged and active during lessons. Educators can design interactive assignments and video assessments, supported by a library of ready-to-use project templates. The platform also provides a unified workflow where teachers can record, edit, and assign interactive video lessons within a single environment.

Additionally, WeVideo enables asynchronous learning, allowing students to access lessons on any device and continue learning at their own pace. Teachers can also use built-in screen recording tools to quickly create how-to guides, lesson walkthroughs or daily briefings. As a secure, cloud-based platform that requires no local downloads, WeVideo is easy to deploy across school networks while meeting international data privacy and security standards, including COPPA and FERPA compliance.

Through the collaboration, Ankabut reaffirms its role as the UAE's education technology enabler, connecting institutions to global tools and continuous learning for all students when needed. Ankabut reiterates its commitment to building a future-ready education infrastructure through trusted and strategic partnerships.

About Ankabut:

Ankabut is the UAE's trusted education technology partner, driving digital transformation across schools, universities, and research institutions. As the nation's National Research and Education Network (NREN), Ankabut delivers the digital backbone that powers innovation, connectivity, and collaboration across the academic ecosystem.

Advancing education to create a future where learning knows no limits, Ankabut provides scalable, forward-thinking solutions that spark growth, inspire curiosity, and strengthen connections across the education and research community. By using AI and cutting-edge technologies, Ankabut empowers institutions, educators, and learners with effortless access to innovation.

About WeVideo:

WeVideo is the leading video learning platform that empowers schools, universities, and businesses to create videos that deliver more-more engagement, more learning, more results. Trusted by millions of users worldwide, including students and educators in over 7,000 schools, WeVideo's intuitive creation, interactivity, and collaboration tools redefine what is possible, transforming passive viewers into active learners.