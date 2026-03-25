Martin Whyte
- Associate Professor of Metabolic Medicine, University of Surrey
I trained in medicine at King's College Hospital, qualifying in 1998. During my postgraduate medical training I undertook a PhD at Guy's & St. Thomas' Hospital (University of London) examining the metabolic effects of insulin in critical illness. I then competed my specialist training (CCT) in Diabetes & Endocrinology and General Medicine in 2010. I combine my NHS Consultant work with that of Professor of Metabolic Medicine at The University of Surrey.Experience
- 2026–present Professor, University of Surrey 2010–present Consultant Diabetologist, King's College Hospital, London 2012–present Associate Professor, University of Surrey
- 2010 King's College London, PhD 1998 King's College School of Medicine & Dentistry, MBBS 1995 King's College London, BSc
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