Martin Whyte

I trained in medicine at King's College Hospital, qualifying in 1998. During my postgraduate medical training I undertook a PhD at Guy's & St. Thomas' Hospital (University of London) examining the metabolic effects of insulin in critical illness. I then competed my specialist training (CCT) in Diabetes & Endocrinology and General Medicine in 2010. I combine my NHS Consultant work with that of Professor of Metabolic Medicine at The University of Surrey.

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