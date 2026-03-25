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Iran Praises German President’s Criticism of US-Israeli Actions
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday welcomed remarks by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who described the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran as a breach of international law.
Reacting on social media, Araghchi expressed approval of Steinmeier’s stance while criticizing what he described as inconsistent Western positions on global conflicts. "International law is dead in practice—driven by Western double standards on Gaza vs. Ukraine and silence on Israel–U.S. aggression on Iran. Still, credit to President Steinmeier for condemning the violations against Iranians. Those who value the rule of law should also speak up," he wrote.
Earlier in the day, Steinmeier had openly condemned the actions of the United States under President Donald Trump, including the decision to exit the Iran nuclear agreement and the initiation of military operations against Iran, which he labeled unlawful.
“In my opinion, this war is a violation of international law,” Steinmeier said in a speech at the German Foreign Ministry.
According to reports, tensions have sharply intensified since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran has carried out multiple drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Gulf nations hosting US military installations, further escalating the regional conflict.
Reacting on social media, Araghchi expressed approval of Steinmeier’s stance while criticizing what he described as inconsistent Western positions on global conflicts. "International law is dead in practice—driven by Western double standards on Gaza vs. Ukraine and silence on Israel–U.S. aggression on Iran. Still, credit to President Steinmeier for condemning the violations against Iranians. Those who value the rule of law should also speak up," he wrote.
Earlier in the day, Steinmeier had openly condemned the actions of the United States under President Donald Trump, including the decision to exit the Iran nuclear agreement and the initiation of military operations against Iran, which he labeled unlawful.
“In my opinion, this war is a violation of international law,” Steinmeier said in a speech at the German Foreign Ministry.
According to reports, tensions have sharply intensified since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran has carried out multiple drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Gulf nations hosting US military installations, further escalating the regional conflict.
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