Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) Strategic Joint Venture To Accelerate Byro Magnetite Development

Athena Resources (ASX:AHN) is developing premium magnetite solutions for advanced manufacturing and specialty steel markets. The Company's flagship Byro Magnetite Project in Western Australia has produced concentrate samples of exceptional quality at 70%+ Fe concentrate. Through technical excellence and strategic market positioning, Athena is seeking to build a resilient, multi-industry minerals business focused on quality and innovation.

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