UDC Stages High-Energy Finale For The Pearl Island Ramadan Football Tournament

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has successfully concluded the fourth edition of The Pearl Island Ramadan Football Tournament 2026, following a competitive and engaging journey that resumed after an unexpected pause lasting several weeks.

The Round of 16 matches were completed on April 10, 2026, leading up to the final held on Friday, April 17, 2026, at Temba Arena in Fanar Fayrouz, The Pearl Island.

The final match drew strong attendance from residents and visitors, creating a vibrant and high-energy atmosphere.

The stands were filled with enthusiastic supporters, reflecting the tournament's growing popularity as a key community sporting event within UDC's Ramadan programme.

The awards ceremony was attended by Yasser Al Jaidah, President and Chief Executive Officer of UDC, and Eng. Abdullatif Al-Yafei, Executive Director of Public Services at UDC, who crowned the top three teams and recognised outstanding individual performances.

Commenting on the occasion, Yasser Al Jaidah, said,“This tournament reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing quality of life across The Pearl and Gewan Islands. Its successful completion, following a brief pause, is a testament to the resilience of our community and the positive spirit that defines it.

He further added“We are particularly encouraged by the strong turnout and energy witnessed during the final, which highlights the importance of such initiatives in fostering meaningful community engagement between residents and visitors. Through initiatives like these, we particularly reinforce our commitment to building vibrant, connected communities while delivering enriching experiences that cater to diverse community aspirations.”

For his part, Eng Abdullatif Al-Yafei, said,“This year's edition reflected a high level of technical performance and competitive spirit, highlighting the success of the tournament in attracting talent and encouraging community participation. We take pride in delivering such initiatives that contribute to an active sporting environment while offering a safe and engaging experience for all.”

Team Al Shaqab secured the championship title of the fourth edition following a strong and disciplined performance. Team Al Waab finished second, while Team Al Duwaili claimed third place, in matches that maintained excitement through to the final moments.

On the individual level, Wafi Ammar from Team Al Duwaili was named Best Player of the Tournament. Mohammed Asif from Mannai Energy Team received the Top Scorer award, while Mohammed Yamani, goalkeeper of Team Al Waab, was awarded Best Goalkeeper in recognition of his outstanding performance.

The tournament forms part of UDC's broader efforts to enrich the community and sporting landscape at The Pearl and Gewan Islands, by delivering dynamic platforms that bring people together in an engaging and enjoyable environment.