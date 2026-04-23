Doha To Host Arab Network Forum On Academic Accreditation In October

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha will host the Arab Network for Quality Assurance of Higher Education Forum in October, focusing on the future of academic accreditation and quality assurance in the sector.

The event will take place under the patronage of Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

Organised by the National Qualifications and Academic Accreditation Committee in cooperation with the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (NQAAC), the forum will be held on October 7-8 under the theme“Exploring Opportunities in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation.”

The forum is set to serve as a leading scientific and professional platform, bringing together experts, researchers, practitioners, and decision-makers from around the world to examine the future of academic accreditation and quality assurance amid rapid transformations in higher education, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on April 21, 2026, by Professor Mazen Hasna, Chairman of the National Qualifications and Academic Accreditation Committee, in the presence of Dr. Tariq Al Sindi, Secretary-General of the Arab Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education, at the Ministry's headquarters.

During the briefing, Professor Hasna highlighted that the forum will address several key themes, including academic integrity and authentic assessment in the age of artificial intelligence to ensure the credibility of educational outcomes. Discussions will also focus on shifting from compliance-based models to impact measurement to enhance the added value of higher education institutions to society and the economy, as well as exploring digital opportunities to advance accreditation and quality assurance systems.

For his part, Dr. Al Sindi invited academics, researchers, and practitioners interested in participating to submit proposals for presentations and interactive workshops featuring innovative ideas and practical insights aimed at advancing the future of quality assurance and accreditation in the region. Submissions are open until May 24 via email, with the forum expected to tackle critical issues affecting the quality of academic programmes and outcomes.

The organisation of the forum reflects Qatar's commitment to strengthening its position as a regional and international hub for academic dialogue and foresight on the future of higher education in the digital era.

It also offers a platform to enhance academic collaboration and exchange expertise, particularly as the country's higher education sector continues to expand.

Qatar currently hosts around 27 local and international higher education institutions offering more than 500 academic programmes across various disciplines, supporting sustainable development goals and aligning with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

