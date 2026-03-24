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Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distribution


2026-03-24 08:00:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Fund (CBOE:FGX), is pleased to announce the monthly distribution payable on the Shares of the below listed Fund.

Faircourt Funds Trading
Symbol		 Distribution Amount
(per share/unit)		 Ex-Dividend
Date		 Record
Date		 Payable
Date
Faircourt Gold Income Corp. FGX $0.034 March 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 April 14, 2026


Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit or
please contact 1-800-831-0304.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Shares of the Fund on the CBOE Canada Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an“exchange”). If the Shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Shares of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


MENAFN24032026004107003653ID1110902798



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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