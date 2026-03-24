Lombard Taps Bitwise To Offer Bitcoin Yield, Lending To Institutions

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Lombard, a project building Bitcoin -based lending rails, is joining forces with Bitwise Asset Management to give institutions a way to earn yield and borrow against Bitcoin without moving assets out of custody. The announcement, unveiled at the Digital Asset Summit in New York, introduces what Lombard calls Bitcoin Smart Accounts-a framework designed to bridge custody with on-chain finance and unlock capital tied up in sizable Bitcoin holdings.

Under the partnership, Bitwise will assemble yield strategies that blend DeFi lending with tokenized real-world assets, while Morpho, a decentralized lending protocol, will provide the on-chain lending infrastructure for borrowing against Bitcoin. The system relies on Bitcoin-native tools-such as partially signed transactions and timelocks-to verify collateral, allowing positions to be represented on-chain without transferring or rehypothecating the underlying assets. In Lombard's view, this architecture addresses three major risk vectors that have historically constrained institutional Bitcoin lending: custody, bridges, and counterparty exposures.

“The breakthrough is Bitcoin Smart Accounts-connecting two previously isolated worlds: institutional custody and onchain finance,” said Jacob Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Lombard, during the announcement. The approach is designed to let high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and corporate treasuries keep BTC in their trusted custody arrangements while still accessing yield and liquidity opportunities.

Phillips added that the model avoids triggering taxable events and eliminates the need to move Bitcoin across custody boundaries or expose assets to third-party risk. By representing positions on-chain without transferring the underlying coins, the system aims to preserve the security and control that institutions demand while enabling on-chain efficiency and programmability.

The rollout is slated for the second quarter of 2026, with Lombard planning to expand the ecosystem by incorporating additional custodians and DeFi protocols to broaden access to institutional Bitcoin holdings.“We're moving Bitcoin from a pure store of value to productive institutional capital. That's the shift,” Phillips said, framing the change as a tectonic rethinking of how Bitcoin is managed within large balance sheets.

From a market perspective, the development arrives amid a broader conversation about Bitcoin's role beyond passive hodling. Lombard has estimated that roughly $500 billion worth of Bitcoin sits in institutional custody, much of which remains outside the reach of on-chain markets. If the model scales as envisioned, it could effectively reintroduce a large tranche of this capital into the on-chain financial ecosystem without forcing a custody break for the asset owners.

In terms of context, the Bitcoin DeFi space remains a relatively small sliver of the broader crypto market. Data tracked by DefiLlama places Bitcoin's total value locked (TVL) in DeFi at about $2.93 billion, a tiny fraction of Bitcoin's roughly $1.4 trillion market capitalization. Yet the momentum behind on-chain yield strategies has begun to pick up, with several high-profile initiatives in recent months illustrating a broader push to monetize BTC holdings through decentralized finance while preserving custody.

Notably, the push toward on-chain BTC yield and lending has been aided by a wave of vault-style products and automated investment strategies. In January, Bitwise announced a tie-up with Morpho to launch non-custodial vaults designed to generate yield through overcollateralized lending. The trend gathered further steam in February when Telegram added yield-generating vaults to its in-app wallet, enabling users to earn returns on Bitcoin, Ether, and USDT within the app. In March, Babylon Protocol integrated with Ledger to enable users to deploy BTC in DeFi applications while maintaining self-custody through hardware-based transaction signing.

Within this evolving landscape, Babylon Protocol appears to lead in Bitcoin-based DeFi TVL, with around $2.8 billion, according to Cointelegraph 's coverage, while Lombard sits in second place with approximately $744 million. The field is still nascent relative to the scale of Bitcoin's custody footprint, but the trajectory suggests growing appetite from institutions and large holders to deploy BTC in yield-generating strategies without relinquishing custody.

For readers tracking the broader regulatory and product-quality implications, the Lombard announcement sits alongside a spectrum of custody-resilient lending experiments in the sector. Other institutions have explored multisignature custody and on-chain lending models as a way to reduce risk while expanding access to on-chain liquidity. Notably, Sygnum Bank has publicly pursued a Bitcoin lending approach built on multisignature custody, signaling that traditional financial players are increasingly comfortable with on-chain, trustless collateral frameworks. Sygnum's initiative illustrates the broader convergence between institutional custody concepts and DeFi-style lending rails.

Bitcoin Smart Accounts unify custody and on-chain finance. The approach enables yield generation and borrowing against BTC without moving coins out of custody, using Bitcoin-native tools to verify collateral on-chain. Bitwise and Morpho anchor the initiative. Bitwise will develop yield strategies that blend DeFi lending with tokenized real-world assets, while Morpho provides the lending infrastructure. Rollout targets a 2026 timeline with expansion plans. The second quarter of 2026 marks the initial rollout, with plans to add more custodians and protocols to broaden access for institutions. Institutional BTC could migrate from store-of-value to productive capital. If scalable, the model could change how treasuries and asset managers view BTC allocations, potentially increasing liquidity and yield without custody changes. On-chain BTC DeFi remains nascent but shows expanding activity. DefiLlama tracks roughly $2.93 billion in BTC DeFi TVL, with leaders including Babylon Protocol (~$2.8B) and Lombard (~$744M), underscoring growth as vaults and lending options proliferate.

Key takeawaysBitcoin Smart Accounts: bridging custody and on-chain finance

The core concept relies on Bitcoin-native verification schemes rather than bridging or wrapping BTC across networks. Partially signed transactions and timelocks help ensure that collateral can be secured and represented on-chain without transferring the underlying coins. In Lombard's framing, this reduces or eliminates custody risk, bridge risk, and counterparty exposure that have traditionally plagued on-chain Bitcoin lending.

The rhetoric around this approach centers on turning a largely passive asset into a dynamic treasury tool. If institutions can earn yield and access liquidity without disrupting their custody posture, Bitcoin could become a more versatile component of corporate treasuries, family offices, and asset managers' portfolios.

DeFi vaults and Bitcoin yield expand across the ecosystem

The broader DeFi landscape on Bitcoin has evolved through vault-like products that automate capital deployment across on-chain strategies. In addition to Bitwise's vault initiative with Morpho, other high-profile deployments have demonstrated how non-custodial strategies can produce yields while preserving self-custody or controlled custody arrangements. The growth of vaults and the emergence of yield-generating mechanisms on Bitcoin signal a shift in how the asset is perceived by sophisticated investors.

Looking ahead, the collaboration between Lombard, Bitwise, and Morpho could accelerate this trend by providing institutional-grade rails that combine custodial security with on-chain efficiency. The goal is not simply higher yields but a more integrated framework where Bitcoin can be deployed into DeFi protocols and tokenized assets without sacrificing trust, control, or regulatory comfort.

For readers watching the regulatory horizon, the success of such initiatives will depend on clear compliance pathways, tax treatment for on-chain positions, and the ability of custodians to adapt their risk and reporting frameworks to these novel mechanisms. Nevertheless, the momentum toward Bitcoin as a productive asset within institutional portfolios appears to be gathering pace, with the potential to reshape treasury management and liquidity strategies in the coming years.

As the industry tests Bitcoin Smart Accounts and similar constructs, observers will be watching not only for the technical viability but also for how custodians, regulators, and fund managers respond to the prospect of billions of dollars in on-chain Bitcoin activity that remains linked to traditional custody arrangements. The second-quarter 2026 rollout will serve as a critical inflection point to gauge adoption, performance, and the practical realities of integrating on-chain finance into institutional Bitcoin holdings.

Readers should keep an eye on how custodians respond to the new framework, how yield trajectories compare with existing custody-based products, and what the regulatory environment will allow in terms of on-chain representations of custody-backed positions. If the model proves scalable, it could redefine Bitcoin's role in institutional finance and set a precedent for other asset classes seeking similar on-chain, custody-resilient yield opportunities.

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