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Iran Launches Rockets Toward Central Israel
(MENAFN) A series of rockets were fired from Iran toward central parts of Israel, setting off warning sirens, according to Israeli media reports early Wednesday. Alerts were heard across the Sharon region, as noted by a broadcaster.
Israel’s military Home Front Command stated that one of the incoming rockets was successfully intercepted, though it did not release additional information regarding the incident.
At the same time, the Israeli army announced via the US-based social media platform X that it had initiated a fresh round of strikes targeting Iran’s capital, Tehran.
Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, sirens echoed throughout Jerusalem and extensive areas of central Israel following another wave of rockets launched from Iran.
Israel’s Health Ministry reported late Tuesday that the total number of injured individuals since the outbreak of the conflict with Iran has climbed to 4,918.
Tensions in the region have intensified significantly since the United States and Israel began carrying out strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.
In response, Iran has carried out repeated drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Gulf nations that host US military installations.
Israel’s military Home Front Command stated that one of the incoming rockets was successfully intercepted, though it did not release additional information regarding the incident.
At the same time, the Israeli army announced via the US-based social media platform X that it had initiated a fresh round of strikes targeting Iran’s capital, Tehran.
Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, sirens echoed throughout Jerusalem and extensive areas of central Israel following another wave of rockets launched from Iran.
Israel’s Health Ministry reported late Tuesday that the total number of injured individuals since the outbreak of the conflict with Iran has climbed to 4,918.
Tensions in the region have intensified significantly since the United States and Israel began carrying out strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.
In response, Iran has carried out repeated drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Gulf nations that host US military installations.
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