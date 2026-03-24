Stone Security Launches Stoneconnecttm To Unify Security Systems Into One Cohesive Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration portfolio connects video, access control, two-way radios, and cloud technologies to enable real-time, coordinated security operations

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Security, a BearCom company, today announced the launch of StoneConnectTM, a portfolio of field-proven integrations designed to unify video, access control, two-way radios, storage, cloud, alert systems, mobile assets and identity systems into a single, cohesive security ecosystem.

The StoneConnectTM portfolio represents a guiding philosophy: security systems should not operate in silos, but in sync.

Available with leading platforms such as Milestone XProtect, LenelS2 OnGuard and NetBox and others, StoneConnectTM transforms fragmented technologies into coordinated operational response. The portfolio includes:



CareConnectTM, integrating wearable and fixed panic buttons directly with radios and video

MobileConnectTM, bringing vehicles into the security environment through secure cloud connectivity

HRConnectTM, synchronizing HR and LDAP systems with access control

LMRConnectTM, broadcasting critical video and access events over two-way radios

StorageConnectTM, purpose-built surveillance storage for on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployments AccessConnectTM, integrating access control systems with video for context-rich investigations



Each integration is engineered, tested and refined through real-world deployments across data centers, healthcare, distribution and logistics, education, utilities, municipalities and critical infrastructure and petrochemical environments.

“Anyone can install products,” said Andy Schreyer, vice president of technology at Stone Security.“A true integrator engineers outcomes.”

With StoneConnectTM, alerts trigger coordinated action, identity changes update automatically and door events surface video instantly. Two-Way Radios communicate what cameras capture, vehicles become part of the security perimeter and storage performs precisely as surveillance demands.

In an industry crowded with resellers and feature lists, Stone Security is setting a new standard - delivering integration not as an afterthought, but as the foundation.

About Stone Security

Stone Security, a BearCom company, is a leading provider of advanced security integration solutions, delivering engineered outcomes for organizations across North America. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting complex security ecosystems that unify video surveillance, access control, communications, cloud infrastructure and identity systems.

With deep expertise across platforms such as Milestone XProtect, LenelS2 OnGuard and NetBox, Stone Security helps organizations move beyond fragmented technologies to achieve coordinated, real-time operational response. Its solutions are built for performance, scalability and reliability across critical environments including healthcare, education, utilities, municipalities and enterprise organizations.

Stone Security differentiates itself through a focus on integration-first design, rigorous real-world testing and a commitment to long-term customer success. By aligning technology with operational needs, the company enables clients to enhance safety, improve situational awareness and drive more efficient security outcomes.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Patrick Kilbourn, Vice President, Marketing- Stone Security...