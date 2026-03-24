Home Secy Orders Enhanced Security At Tourist Places In J & K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)With Jammu and Kashmir expecting a significant influx of visitors in the coming weeks, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday directed the Union Territory administration to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all tourist destinations across the region.

Official sources said that the home secretary chaired a high-level review meeting via video conferencing and laid special emphasis on strengthening the security grid around major tourist hotspots to prevent any untoward incident and ensure a safe environment for visitors, reported news agency KNS.

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The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Home Secretary Chandraker Bharti, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and other senior police and intelligence officials, was convened to review the overall security scenario with a particular focus on safeguarding tourists ahead of the upcoming tourist season, sources said.

The home secretary directed the security apparatus to maintain heightened vigilance at all key tourist locations, including Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and other prominent destinations, to avoid any repeat of past incidents that could impact tourism.

He was also briefed on the ongoing anti-terror operations in forested and mountainous areas, with officials informing him that a coordinated strategy involving the Army, paramilitary forces, J&K Police, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) is being actively implemented to ensure stability across the region.

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Govind Mohan stressed the need for proactive measures, close monitoring, and seamless coordination among all agencies to maintain peace and stability, particularly in areas frequented by tourists, sources further added.

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