Isabell Fritz
- PhD student in Water and Environmental Engineering, Lund University
After starting out in the geological sciences at Goethe-University Frankfurt (Germany), I quickly realized my interest in environmental pollutants and thus decided to get my master's degree in Environmental Science. For my master's project, I investigated the potential of phytoremediation on a DDT-contaminated field and got introduced to the analysis of environmental pollutants. Wastewater had always been a fascinating subject for me, and so after acquiring my degree, I took the opportunity for an internship at SLU Uppsala (Sweden), to work on the analysis of antimicrobials in wastewater. When the position eventually came to an end, I chose to start a doctoral education at Lund University that focused on ozonation as a removal technique for pharmaceuticals from wastewater. I especially enjoy the detective's work of tracing transformation pathways and understanding the complex composition of our wastewater. Working with pharmaceuticals that are found in almost every household, such as ibuprofen or diclofenac, makes my work feel relatable and relevant. By consuming (and possibly incorrectly disposing of) these substances, we all contribute to the problem - but I get to contribute to the solution as well.Experience
- –present PhD student in Water and Environmental Engineering, Lund University
- 2021 Justus-Liebig-Universität Giessen, Environmental Science
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