Assistant Professor, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University

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Steve Granger is an Assistant Professor in the Management Department at the John Molson School of Business, Concordia University. The common thread that weaves through his research is the experience of adversity while working. This thread connects his primary interests within the areas of occupational health psychology, leadership, and job design, where he studies individual (e.g., resilience and proactivity), interpersonal (e.g., social support and leadership), and organizational processes (e.g., job design and human resource management practices) that help or hinder peoples' ability to confront adversity. His work has been published in various outlets, including Personnel Psychology, Human Relations, Journal of Organizational Behavior, Journal of Vocational Behavior, Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology, and Personality and Social Psychology Review. He has also taught courses in organizational behaviour, occupational health & safety, and research methods, and serves as an editorial board member at Human Relations and Journal of Vocational Behavior.

2016–2021 PhD Candidate, University of Calgary

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