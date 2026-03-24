Texas Couple Builds Custom Barndominium Retirement Home In Farmersville With Texas Complete Barndo Solutions

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"Exterior view of an L-shaped custom barndominium with modern siding, large windows, and a covered porch."A Texas couple has completed a custom 1,300-square-foot barndominium retirement home in Farmersville with Texas Complete Barndo Solutions, sharing their experience of turning a hand-drawn concept into a fully built home through a collaborative design and construction process.

Farmersville, Texas - A Texas couple has completed construction on a custom barndominium retirement home in Farmersville with the help of Texas Complete Barndo Solutions, a barndominium builder serving homeowners across the state.

Cindy and Randy Lentz recently finished their 1,300-square-foot single-level barndominium with an attached one-car garage. The home will serve as their primary residence as they transition into retirement and move closer to family.

The project began as a hand-drawn concept created by Cindy Lentz and was developed into a fully engineered home through collaboration with the Texas Complete Barndo Solutions team. The company worked with the homeowners throughout the design phase, permitting, process and construction.

"From the moment we started with my sheet of paper, they were scribbling on all the things I wanted - to go into the planning, to permits and everything," said Cindy Lentz. "Coby and Kelly just kept it running smooth."

Texas Complete Barndo Solutions was founded by Justin and Colby, who bring more than 25 years of construction experience to the company. Headquartered in Teague, Texas, the firm provides turnkey barndominium construction services for homeowners across the state.

The company manages multiple stages of the building process, including custom floor plan design, structural engineering, site preparation, steel framing, foundation, electrical, plumbing, HVAC installation, interior finishing, and final inspections.

For the Lentz family, the single-level design reflects a growing preference among retirees fro practical homes that are easier to maintain and suited for long-term living.

Barndominiums have grown in popularity throughout Texas in recent years due to their durability, energy efficiency, open layouts, and ability to be customized to individual properties. Engineered steel structures are also designed to meet Texas wind-load standards and withstand the state's demanding weather conditions.

Homeowners interested in building a barndominium can contact Texas Complete Barndo Solutions at (254) 765-8638 or schedule a consultation at texascompletebarndosolutions