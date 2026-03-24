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"Laughter erupts as friends witness a personalized AI prank call in action, powered by Prank Caller. The scene embodies the shared joy and real-time reactions now possible with PrankCaller's new AI Bot and social features."Prank Caller, the industry's best prank call app for over a decade, has released a generative AI update on PrankCaller that uses real-time personalization to revolutionize the prank calling experience.

Best prank call app, Prank Caller, has officially announced the release of its revolutionary "AI Prank Bot" and "Community Reactions" feed on PrankCaller. A staple in the entertainment community for over ten years and consistently voted the #1 prank calling app by users, Prank Caller is redefining the industry through its unique use of artificial intelligence in the prank calling space.

The project is led by CEO Cody Kociemba, a renowned security researcher whose work has been featured in WIRED, The Verge, PCMag, and 404 Media. Kociemba gained international recognition for his "No Longer Evil" project, which reverse-engineered Google Nest firmware to save thousands of devices from forced obsolescence. He has now applied that same sophisticated technical logic to create the most realistic AI voice agent in the prank industry.

While competitors rely on static, pre-recorded audio, Prank Caller has maintained its status as the best prank call app by utilizing generative AI that adapts to a victim's reactions in real-time. By applying the principles of reverse-engineering to human conversational flow, the AI can use custom details-such as names, car colors, or specific locations-to execute unique, indistinguishable prank calls.

"We aren't just playing sound clips; we've reverse-engineered the way people talk to create a bot that actually thinks," said Cody Kociemba, CEO of Prank Caller. "To remain the best prank call app for another decade, we had to move beyond the 'dumb' scripts of our competitors. We have fused hyper-realistic advanced conversational AI with a dynamic social ecosystem, transforming Prank Caller from a utility into a community-driven entertainment platform."

The update also allows users to join a new TikTok-style community to share reactions, vote on their favorite calls, and comment on the most hilarious moments from around the world.

Key Features of the AI Prank Bot Update:



Hyper-Realistic AI Bot: Generative, real-time responses using personalized details like names and locations.

Community Reactions Feed: A TikTok-style social hub to share, watch, and vote on the world's funniest pranks.

Live Monitoring & Archiving: Listen in real-time and save high-quality recordings to your social profile. #1 Ranked Authority: Recognized as the world's best prank call app for over 10 years based on user ratings and innovation.



For more information or to experience the future of pranking, visit .

About Prank Caller

For over a decade, Prank Caller has been the premier platform for automated entertainment and digital jokes. Led by security researcher Cody Kociemba and recognized as the best prank call app on the market, the company provides a state-of-the-art, social-first platform for millions of users worldwide via PrankCaller.