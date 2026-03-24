UAE Confirms 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Bahrain After Iranian Missile Attack

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The UAE's Ministry of Defence mourns the death of the civilian contractors in the UAE Armed Forces, a Moroccan national, who was killed during a routine mission in Bahrain following an Iranian missile attack that targeted the country.

The authority said the 'brazen Iranian attack' resulted in injuries to five members of the UAE Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry of Defence expresses its sincere condolences and sympathies to the family of the martyr and hopes for a quick recovery for those injured.

What we know

The Bahrain Defence Force confirmed that several of its personnel, along with UAE members, were injured while carrying out their duty in response to the Iranian attacks.

The injured were quickly taken to receive medical care, and the general command of the Bahrain Defence Force continues to closely monitor their conditions. Most have now left the hospital, with the majority having only minor to moderate injuries.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force stressed that its personnel remain committed to protecting the country's skies, waters, and lands, standing firm against anyone who threatens the security and stability of the Kingdom.

The Bahrain Defence Force has also expressed its heartfelt condolences to the Armed Forces of the UAE and to the family of the martyr.