UAE Hosts Release Of American Citizen Imprisoned In Afghanistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced that the UAE hosted the operation to release an American citizen who had been imprisoned in Afghanistan and his handover to the US in the presence of representatives from the relevant parties of both countries.Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.
The ministry also expressed its gratitude to the US and Afghanistan for their confidence and their trust in the UAE and selecting it as the location for the release operation.
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