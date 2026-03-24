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UAE Strongly Condemns Iran's 'Unprovoked Terrorist Attack' On Bahrain

UAE Strongly Condemns Iran's 'Unprovoked Terrorist Attack' On Bahrain


2026-03-24 02:40:39
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

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The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms Iran's 'unprovoked terrorist attack' that targeted Bahrain, which resulted in the death of a Moroccan civilian contractor with the UAE Armed Forces while performing routine duties.

Five members of the UAE Ministry of Defence and several Bahraini soldiers were also injured in the incident.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed that this aggression constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of Bahrain and a threat to its security and stability and further represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of GCC states and the wider region.

The UAE reiterated its full solidarity with Bahrain, underscoring its support for efforts to protect its security and stability.

It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr and to Morocco and its people following this attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.

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Khaleej Times

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