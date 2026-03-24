Dubai Airport's Surprise Gifts Leave Travellers Emotional: 'I Couldn't Hold Back Tears'

Dubai International Airport, popularly known as DXB, has always been about more than simply getting from one place to another, whether it's the world-famous passenger experiences or thoughtful customer service initiatives. But in recent days, its departure halls have taken on yet another role.

With recent developments causing slight disruptions in what is otherwise a remarkably smooth, seamless operation, airport staff have recently been handing out small souvenir packs to departing passengers - a gesture that has taken the Internet by storm, with residents and travellers sharing the experience as a“uniquely Dubai” thing to do.

The packs include Dubai-themed magnets and key rings, tucked alongside a simple printed note thanking passengers for their patience and reassuring them that their safety and wellbeing remain the city's top priority.

What may seem like a modest gesture on the surface has transformed routine goodbyes into moments of gratitude and, for many, a renewed sense of belonging to the city.

For Egyptian national Aya Elbendary, who moved to Dubai in 2017 when her husband's career brought the family to the city, the airport gesture came at a moment when emotions were already running high.

As the family approached the boarding gate to leave for their Eid break, airport staff handed Aya a small card along with a set of Dubai magnets.

“I held the card in my hand and something in me just broke open,” she recalls.“I couldn't hold back my tears. It represented something I didn't even know I needed in that moment... to feel seen and respected by the city I call home.”

For her, the message was loud and clear.“The government didn't have to say anything, but they chose to and with such grace and empathy,” she adds.“It was like an encouragement to truly feel whatever you'd been feeling. Such a small thing but such a perfectly-timed gesture.”

Indian expat Karishma Fernandez experienced that same warmth from the other side of the glass, as a daughter sending her parents back home. She moved to Dubai in 2008 to be with her husband, newly married and looking to start a life together in a city that felt full of promise.

Years later, Dubai is 'home' and like many families here, her parents often visit for stretches of time. Though this time, that visit became slightly elongated due to temporary airspace closures.

At DXB, they walked together as far as the point where only ticketed passengers could go and that's when the airport staff began handing out the surprise tokens to departing travellers.

"Right at the point where you have to say goodbye, airport staff were handing out tokens of appreciation," says Karishma. "My parents didn't even know what they were being handed, they thought it was official paperwork. We had to tell them, 'No, those are gifts!'"

The pack contained a Dubai-branded keychain, which is now a permanent fixture on Karishma's house keys and a fridge magnet. But like Aya, it was the note that resonated most deeply.

"For my parents to read those words was such a reassurance to them," says Karishma. "To read that note as you fly out is a confirmation that 'we've got this situation, we've got everybody here in our care.' It turned a regular event into something very special."

The cheerful demeanor of the staff, who even ensured Karishma's young daughter received a souvenir, made all the difference. "Wherever your heart is, that's where your home is. Our hearts are here. That note confirmed it for us even more because we matter."

For Jaanya Bhojwani, a resident and frequent traveller, the encounter happened just before the smart gates. She was also seeing off her parents back to India, a moment often marked by the usual bittersweetness of saying goodbye to your loved ones.

“We honestly weren't expecting anything like this and it completely caught us off guard, in the nicest way possible,” Jaanya recalls.“It felt like a message of care and hospitality, which also reflects the kind of city Dubai is. Proactive, thoughtful and always looking out for its people.”

In the fast-paced environment of one of the world's busiest airports, it was the personal touch behind the gesture that truly stood out.“For my parents, it really changed their experience as they were leaving,” she adds.“It felt incredibly comforting and showed how much the city values people's wellbeing.”

The common thread across all three residents is that this felt unmistakably, authentically "Dubai" to them. Each has travelled extensively, yet all agree that this experience was an anomaly.

"I've travelled through many airports across the world," says Aya. "Never have I experienced this. This felt entirely Dubai. It had the top qualities I associate with this city, its warmth and kindness.”

While Dubai is often recognised for its larger-than-life skyline and rapid development, these travellers find its true character etched in such intentional acts that are hardly a rare occurrence in the city.

"There are many families who have committed to Dubai as their home. You don't think beyond that,” says Karishma.“We feel like Dubai is one of those places where the world will see a very different approach to handling a crisis."

Perhaps it is the little things that go a long way in creating a sense of home, even when you're away from home. As Aya puts it,“I already knew, without a single doubt, that I would be back. Because that's what home does. It calls you back, even as you're walking out the door.”

'No one should feel alone': UAE developers offer free homes to stranded travellers Flight disruptions: UAE residents open homes, offer meals to stranded travellers 6 flight bookings, 3 long days: How stranded Indian mum reunited with toddlers in Dubai