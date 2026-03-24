IFL 2025-26: Aizawl FC Mount A Stunning Second-Half Comeback To Triumph In Mizo Derby

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, March 24 (IANS) A brace from Laldawngzuala helped Aizawl FC stage a stunning second-half comeback to overturn a two-goal deficit and secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over Chanmari FC in the Mizo Derby of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Tuesday.

Goals from Malsawmsanga Renthlei and Jota had given Chanmari a commanding 2-0 lead at the break, but strikes from Vincent Lalduhawma and a brace from Laldawngzuala ensured the People's Club claimed all three points in a pulsating derby encounter.

The victory lifted Aizawl FC into second place temporarily with eight points from five matches, while Chanmari FC remained in seventh spot with five points from the same number of matches. Laldawngzuala was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Aizawl FC head coach R. Lalruatfela handed starts to two foreign players for the first time this season, bringing in Colombian defender Rodríguez Luis Ángel in place of T. Lalmuanawma and Uzbek midfielder Tumur Talipov for Lalawmpuia Sailo.

Meanwhile, Chanmari FC head coach Victor Lalbiakmawia made three changes to his starting XI, with Ghanaian Emmanuel Badu and Malsawmsanga Renthlei replacing Marlon Rangel and Lalruatsanga, while Suanngaihmuana returned from suspension in place of KC Malsawmsanga.

Chanmari made a bright start, forcing Aizawl FC to sit deep and rely on counter-attacks. The hosts stretched the opposition defence with clever runs into space, effectively utilising the pace of their forwards to create early pressure.

Chanmari took the lead with some luck in the 18th minute. Malsawmsanga Renthlei attempted to pick out a teammate with a lofted pass into the box, but overhit his delivery, which seemed routine for Aizawl goalkeeper Vanlalhriatpuia. However, the keeper took his eyes off the ball at the crucial moment, allowing it to slip through his hands and into the net.

Aizawl began to grow into the game around the half-hour mark, with their midfielders gaining a foothold and the team pushing higher up the pitch. However, Chanmari held firm, sticking to their game plan and making it difficult for the visitors to break down their defence.

Chanmari doubled their lead just before half-time from the penalty spot to take firm control of the game. Aron Vanlalrinchhana made a clever run into the box and was brought down from behind by Rohmingthanga, earning his side the spot-kick. Jota stepped up and calmly slotted the penalty past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Aizawl halved the deficit six minutes after the restart following a chaotic sequence inside the box. Chanmari goalkeeper Zothanmawia failed to deal with a corner, missing his punches on two occasions, allowing Laltlanzova to loft the ball back into the six-yard area. Eric Remruatpuia Chhangte's header was first blocked on the line, and his follow-up effort was once again cleared off the line as Chanmari desperately held on. However, with the defence unable to clear their lines, the ball eventually fell to Vincent Lalduhawma, who made no mistake in slotting it into the net.

Aizawl rode the momentum to stage a stunning comeback within a space of three minutes just after the hour mark. Substitute Laldawngzuala capitalised on poor marking, scoring twice with well-taken headers to turn the game on its head.

The first came when Dawnga rose highest to power in a header from a Laltlanzova corner. Moments later, the midfielder turned provider again, delivering a dangerous free-kick into the box. The goalkeeper was caught in no man's land, allowing an unmarked Dawnga to guide the ball into the empty net.

Stung by going behind, Chanmari upped the pressure on Aizawl, particularly down the right flank. Lalruatdika repeatedly delivered crosses into the box, while Christopher Kamei posed a threat with his set-piece deliveries, but the Aizawl defence held firm, clearing the danger each time.

Lalruatsanga and C. Lalmuanpuia both squandered chances to equalise during this sustained spell of pressure, sending their efforts wide of the target. Later, Ruatsanga came closest, only to be denied by an acrobatic save from Vanlalhriatpuia in stoppage time, as Aizawl held on to their lead.

In the end, Aizawl FC held on to their lead to earn the bragging rights in an exhilarating and pulsating Mizo Derby.