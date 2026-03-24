Scimage Chosen To Power Enterprise Cardiology Across Global Health System

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ScImage, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-native enterprise imaging and cardiovascular information systems, today announced the signing of a major five-year, $25 million global enterprise cardiology contract with a large international healthcare organization. Due to confidentiality requirements common with global procurements of this scale, specific customer details cannot be disclosed; however, the scope and term of the agreement demonstrate ScImage's continuing rise as a trusted partner for high availability, enterprise-wide cardiology imaging and workflow modernization.

This award represents one of the largest enterprise deployments in ScImage's history and reinforces the company's proven ability to support complex, multisite healthcare ecosystems with its flagship PICOM365® Cloud Enterprise platform. The contract includes enterprise level imaging infrastructure, advanced workflow orchestration, structured reporting, interoperability services, and a unified diagnostic ecosystem across diverse clinical environments.

“We are honored to be selected for an implementation of this magnitude,” said Sai Raya, Ph.D., Founder & CEO of ScImage.“Winning this global enterprise contract validates our longstanding commitment to delivering secure, scalable, cloud native technology that improves diagnostic efficiency while reducing infrastructure burden. It further underscores the trust large health systems place in ScImage to deliver mission critical cardiology imaging services with uncompromising reliability.”

The awarded engagement will drive modernization across a broad cardiology enterprise, encompassing end-to-end imaging – from hemodynamics and advanced cardiovascular workflows to comprehensive modality support and seamless multisite connectivity. ScImage's cloud-native architecture is uniquely designed for large-scale health systems seeking to standardize operations, unify data, and elevate clinical performance through high availability, elastic scalability, and true interoperability.

“Healthcare organizations are increasingly turning to partners that can deliver cloud driven enterprise imaging capable of supporting global operations,” said Don Fowler, Chief Operating Officer at ScImage.“This contract affirms our leadership in enterprise cardiology and highlights our ability to meet the demands of healthcare systems requiring rigorous security, uptime, and worldclass clinical workflow capabilities.”

As ScImage continues to expand its global footprint, this engagement marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to elevate cardiovascular care through technology that enhances clinical accuracy, streamlines operations, and supports the evolving demands of healthcare organizations worldwide.



About ScImage

ScImage, Inc. is a global leader in cardiovascular information systems, delivering the PICOM365® CVIS platform to health systems and cardiology programs around the world. Built on decades of cardiology-specific expertise, PICOM365 unifies imaging, reporting, advanced diagnostics, workflow, analytics, and interdepartmental collaboration into a single cloud-native, enterprise-ready platform, helping care teams work smarter, move faster, and focus on what matters most. Its flexible architecture supports everything from small cardiology practices to large multi-continent enterprises seeking modernization and operational transformation.

For more information about ScImage and the PICOM365 Enterprise Imaging platform, please visit scimage.