Huntress Surpasses 10 Million Microsoft 365 Identities Protected, Expands ITDR Coverage To Google Workspace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on the success of its ITDR solution for Microsoft 365, Huntress expands its identity protection across the cloud ecosystem to protect Google Workspace

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE – Huntress today announced the expansion of its Managed Identity Threat Detection & Response solution (ITDR) to Google Workspace (GWS). As part of the Huntress Agentic Security Platform and backed by a 24/7, AI-centric SOC, the solution delivers detection and response capabilities to one of the fastest-growing targets for cloud identity attacks.

The expansion comes as Huntress surpasses 10 million Microsoft 365 identities protected with its Managed ITDR, across more than 93,000 organizations.

Google Workspace has become far more than a productivity suite - it is now the operational backbone of modern organizations, powering email, authentication, and SaaS access. Attackers have shifted their focus accordingly. Identity-based attacks accounted for 40% of all security incidents in 2025, with attackers hijacking sessions, abusing OAuth grants, manipulating MFA flows, and exploiting trusted access paths that bypass traditional endpoint defenses.

Yet, many organizations still rely on legacy email security tools, leaving Google Workspace vulnerable to modern attacks.

Huntress Managed ITDR for Google Workspace prioritizes high-signal attacker behaviors over noisy telemetry to detect and stop identity abuse in real time, including:



Unexpected Login Activity – Identifies anomalous authentication behavior and enforces configuration rules for trusted locations or VPN access.

Malicious Inbox Rule Persistence – Detects attacker-created Gmail filters designed to suppress MFA notifications, hide security alerts, or delete victim correspondence to reduce dwell time and eliminate stealthy persistence. Malicious Datacenter Utilization - Tracks when identities authenticate from new data center providers (measured by ASN/ISP), prioritizing the“usual suspects” that are most abused by threat actors.



“Hackers aren't breaking in anymore, they're logging in, and Google Workspace is increasingly at the center of that risk,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Huntress.“When identity becomes the front door to the business, organizations need experts who can detect attacker behavior in real time and shut it down. With our expansion of Managed ITDR to Google Workspace, we're ensuring businesses are protected across the cloud ecosystem without adding operational burden to resource-constrained security teams.”

The expansion also builds on Huntress' existing Managed ITDR coverage for Microsoft 365, giving organizations unified identity detection and response across the platforms that power today's workforce.

“As we increasingly rely on Google Workspace as our identity hub, we've realized traditional email security simply isn't enough,” said Blair Compton, IT Director at BizStream.“Huntress Managed ITDR for GWS gives us confidence that identity threats will be investigated and handled by experts, not surfaced as yet another alert for our team to chase.”

Huntress Managed ITDR for Google Workspace is available now to new and existing Huntress customers. Learn more about Managed ITDR here or sign up for a free, 14-day trial.

“Managing identity risk across our Google Workspace tenants used to be a constant resource strain on our team, especially when attacks look like normal user behavior,” said Jason Caine, Chief Engineer at CCP Tech.“Huntress gives us a trusted partner to help us protect our clients more effectively, while freeing up our team to focus on what matters to clients and their growing businesses.”

Additional resources:



Read the blog and check out the datasheet to discover how Huntress Managed ITDR can help protect Google Workspace from modern identity threats. Attending RSA Conference? Stop by booth S-3301 to learn more about purpose-built, managed ITDR coverage for both Microsoft and Google environments.

About Huntress

Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses. Purpose-built from the ground up, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform unleashes end‐to‐end protection in the age of AI. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Awareness Training (SAT), and Security Posture Management, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform is targeted protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind.

Its 24/7 AI-centric Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community.

Currently safeguarding over 4 million endpoints and 10 million identities, Huntress empowers internal security and IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade, accessible security products.

As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Join the hunt at and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

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