Delhi, Greater Noida Encounters: 5 Miscreants Arrested By Police

Encounter in Delhi's Pushp Vihar

An encounter broke out between Delhi Police and miscreants in the Pushp Vihar area of South Delhi on Saturday. The police team, comprising South Delhi's Special Staff and AATS, has arrested three miscreants.

Robbers Nabbed in Greater Noida

In April, during a police checking, an encounter broke out between the Beta-2 police team and robbers in Greater Noida. Two miscreants, Guddu, a resident of Nangla Pankhian village in Shahjahanpur, and Babu, a resident of Jabar Park in Delhi, have been arrested.

The police also recovered a bag full of stolen jewellery, two illegal pistols with four live and one spent cartridge of 0.315 bore, as well as items like auto, screwdrivers, pliers, etc. used in the incident from the possession of the miscreants. Guddu is an active member of the Pankhiya gang and was formerly jailed in 2022 in the police station of Beta-2 area in a case of robbery with a Navy officer. (ANI)

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