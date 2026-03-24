Jordan, Egypt Call For Arab Unity Amid Regional Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi and his Egyptian Counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and pursue diplomacy as the path toward restoring security and stability.During a phone call on Tuesday, the two ministers renewed their condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Jordan and the Gulf Arab states.Safadi and Abdelatty stressed absolute solidarity in safeguarding Arab national security and underscored the need to activate joint Arab action to confront shared challenges.They also emphasized the need to halt Iranian attacks on Arab states, stressing that respect for international law, state sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs is a fundamental condition for securing a safe and stable future for the region.The ministers also reviewed preparations for the upcoming regular session of the Council of the Arab League at the foreign ministers' level, scheduled for the end of this month, and stressed its importance in forging a unified Arab position in response to the region's shared security and political challenges and the dangerous escalation now underway.They also discussed the situation in Lebanon and reaffirmed support for Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty over all its territory, as well as support for the Lebanese government's decision to place all arms under state control.Safadi and Abdelatty also condemned Israel's attacks on Lebanon and its expansionist policies in the region.The two ministers stressed that international focus on the war with Iran must not come at the expense of efforts to end the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and stop Israel's illegal measures in the West Bank, which are undermining all prospects for a just peace.They also renewed their condemnation of Israeli settler attacks against the Palestinian people, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation that requires a concerted international response.The ministers further condemned Israel's continued violations of the right of Muslims and Christians to worship in the occupied Palestinian territories, including preventing worshippers from practicing their religious rites at their holy sites.