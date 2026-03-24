ECI Holds High-Level Coordination Meet With Poll-Bound States To Bolster Preparedness (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday convened a high-level review meeting with top officials from poll-bound states and their neighbouring regions to strengthen coordination and ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

According to an official statement, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), Directors General of Police (DGPs), and other senior officials from the five poll-going states/UTs and 12 adjoining states/UTs, along with heads of key enforcement agencies.

The Commission reviewed overall preparedness, law and order, and measures to curb electoral malpractices, while directing all stakeholders to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners S. S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, assessed poll readiness across states.

The review meeting covered key areas such as law and order, seizures of illegal cash, liquor, narcotics and arms, deployment at inter-state check posts, and identification of expenditure-sensitive constituencies for the upcoming Assembly elections and bypolls in six states.

Officials from poll-bound states briefed the Commission on their preparedness, enforcement actions, and coordination issues, if any, with central agencies and neighbouring states.

Special emphasis was laid on heightened vigilance in border districts, including sealing of inter-state borders to prevent the movement of illicit inducements and maintain public order.

Neighbouring states were directed to extend full cooperation to poll-going regions to ensure seamless enforcement and curb cross-border violations.

The ECI also instructed central enforcement and security agencies -- including the Income Tax Department, GST authorities, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and various paramilitary forces -- to step up surveillance and intensify coordinated operations, particularly at inter-state check posts.

The Commission emphasised the need to act swiftly on actionable intelligence and maximise seizures of illegal cash, liquor, drugs and other inducements in the run-up to polling.

As per the schedule, polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23. West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.