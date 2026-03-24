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Tim Fowler

Tim Fowler


2026-03-24 06:03:48
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in Political Theory, University of Bristol
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I am a Political Philosopher at the University of Bristol, and Co-Director of our Centre for Childhoods and Social Justice. I work on ethical issues of children and family.

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  • –present Associate Professor in Political Theory, University of Bristol

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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