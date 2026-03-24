Baku Prioritizes Smart Agriculture With New Climate-Focused Investments

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is ramping up investments in climate-resilient agricultural and food systems, signaling a strategic shift toward sustainable and technology-driven farming.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking at an agribusiness forum in Tashkent, Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, highlighted the government's commitment to modernizing the sector through innovation, digitalization, and international cooperation. The forum, titled "Innovations for Sustainable Agroecosystems, Regenerative Agriculture and Digitalization," brought together representatives from Italy, Central Asian countries, and Azerbaijan.

Mammadov emphasized that Azerbaijan is actively strengthening cooperation with Italy and Central Asian partners across multiple sectors, particularly in agriculture. He outlined ongoing reforms and strategic priorities aimed at transforming the country's agricultural sector into a modern, efficient, and digitally integrated system.

According to the minister, the government is implementing consistent and systematic measures to promote rural development and expand state support mechanisms. "A significant portion of these investments is directed toward digitalization, climate-adaptive practices, and smart agriculture," he said, adding that public support tools are designed to encourage innovation partnerships and the adoption of advanced farming and horticulture technologies.

A key element of Azerbaijan's long-term strategy is the reconstruction of its liberated territories, which have been designated as green energy zones. These areas are being redeveloped in line with "smart city" and "smart village" concepts, with climate-resilient agricultural policies forming an integral part of the broader development model.

Forum participants also noted the substantial untapped potential for expanding cooperation in agriculture. Leveraging existing transport infrastructure, free economic zones, and a favorable investment climate could further enhance regional agribusiness ties and value chains.

Discussions at the forum focused on the current state of agricultural systems in Europe and Central Asia, biodiversity conservation, sustainable production models, and the development of skills required for transitioning to resilient food systems. Participants also explored issues such as food security, land and water management, ecosystem protection, inclusive agri-food policies, and the scaling up of digital technologies and innovation transfer.

As part of the event, B2B meetings were held, providing entrepreneurs with opportunities to explore practical avenues for cooperation. The forum ultimately aimed to strengthen long-term business partnerships, facilitate knowledge exchange, and promote mutually beneficial investment projects.