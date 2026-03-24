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Turkish, German Foreign Ministers Hold Talks on Middle East Tensions
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held urgent talks Monday with newly appointed German counterpart Johann Wadephul, as diplomatic pressure mounts to halt a rapidly escalating Middle East conflict, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources confirmed.
The two ministers aligned on joint efforts focused on "bringing an end to the war" — a conflict ignited on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran.
Since then, Tehran has struck back forcefully, deploying waves of drones and missiles against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states sheltering U.S. military installations. The retaliatory campaign has inflicted casualties, battered critical infrastructure, and sent shockwaves through global financial markets and international aviation networks.
Fidan has emerged as one of the region's most active diplomatic brokers since hostilities broke out. In recent days, he has conducted a series of high-stakes phone calls with regional and international counterparts — among them Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi — as well as senior officials from the United States and the European Union, in a concerted push to de-escalate the spiraling crisis.
The two ministers aligned on joint efforts focused on "bringing an end to the war" — a conflict ignited on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran.
Since then, Tehran has struck back forcefully, deploying waves of drones and missiles against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states sheltering U.S. military installations. The retaliatory campaign has inflicted casualties, battered critical infrastructure, and sent shockwaves through global financial markets and international aviation networks.
Fidan has emerged as one of the region's most active diplomatic brokers since hostilities broke out. In recent days, he has conducted a series of high-stakes phone calls with regional and international counterparts — among them Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi — as well as senior officials from the United States and the European Union, in a concerted push to de-escalate the spiraling crisis.
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