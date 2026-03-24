BJP Leader Questions Diplomatic Approach Of Rajiv Gandhi Cites Sri Lanka Letters, IPKF Withdrawal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday questioned the diplomatic approach of the then government led by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, referring to historical developments involving Sri Lanka. He said that former Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa had written a strongly worded letter to Rajiv Gandhi, alleging that inappropriate policies were being followed, the actions of Indian soldiers were not proper, and peace was not being maintained, but rather, conflict was escalating.

Speaking to reporters, Dubey said,“Today marks March 24, 1990, when the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) returned. We had suffered losses at that time.”

He further said,“At that time, officials present included the current External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Earlier, President Premadasa of Sri Lanka had written a strongly worded letter to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1989, stating that inappropriate policies were being followed, that the actions of the soldiers were not proper, and that peace was not being maintained, but rather conflict was taking place.”

Dubey also referred to earlier events, stating,“When one does research, it is found that on this very day, March 24, 1971, the Indian Army was sent to Colombo. Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike had written a letter to Indira Gandhi. Just as there were student protests in India during 1974-75, there were similar protests there as well.”

He added,“You must understand that the Indian Army intervened in another country's internal matters in 1971. Later, when India fought a war with Pakistan and Bangladesh gained independence, Sri Lanka provided safe passage to Pakistan. What kind of diplomacy was this? You sent the Indian Army to act against your 'Tamil brothers'. From 1987 to 1990, many Tamilians and Indians were killed.”

Continuing his criticism, Dubey said,“When there were internal student protests in Sri Lanka, do you consider yourself China or a dictatorship? I have tweeted about the mentality of the Nehru-Gandhi family.”

Earlier in the day, Dubey posted on the social media platform 'X', describing the episode as a“black chapter” of the Congress party.

He wrote in Hindi (loosely translated),“Black chapter of Congress 8. Today, March 24, 1990, the Indian Army was defeated and forcibly driven out of Sri Lanka and returned. Among those who saw off the last contingent of the Indian Army was our current Foreign Minister, Dr. Jaishankar, who was stationed in Sri Lanka at the time. Due to the stubbornness and obsession of then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the Indian Army forcibly entered Sri Lanka in 1987 to kill its own Tamil brothers."

"This obsession of the Gandhi family was not new. Earlier, on this day, March 24, 1971, Indira Gandhi had sent the Indian Army to Sri Lanka to fire on the student movement there. However, during the 1971 Pakistan War, Sri Lanka supported Pakistan. Thousands of our soldiers were killed from 1987 to 1990. The then President of Sri Lanka, Premadasa, levelled various allegations against Indian soldiers and wrote a letter to Rajiv Gandhi. For the first time, an Indian Prime Minister was attacked on foreign soil...," he said.