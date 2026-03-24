Germany Does Not Recognize Kabul Envoy At Afghanistan Embassy In Berlin

A ministry spokesperson stated that no official notification of staff changes at the embassy had been received, and therefore Germany's position regarding the mission remains unchanged.

Earlier, German broadcaster ARD reported that a Taliban-appointed official had taken over leadership of the embassy, while the envoy from the former Afghanistan government had been moved to a lower position.

However, according to the foreign ministry, the envoy appointed by the previous government of Afghanistan is still considered the official point of contact.

The spokesperson explained that diplomatic representatives are only recognized after formal nomination by their country and acceptance by the host state, a process that has not occurred in this case.

Germany had previously allowed two Kabul representatives to work as consular staff at the Afghanistan embassy in 2025 to facilitate deportations of Afghan migrants.

Since the change in power in Afghanistan, Germany has deported a number of convicted Afghan migrants and has engaged in limited practical contacts with Kabul authorities.

Despite limited engagement on migration issues, Germany maintains its position of not formally recognizing the current authorities in Kabul, keeping diplomatic relations at a restricted level.