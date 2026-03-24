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Children in Mideast Face “Devastating Price” Amid US-Israeli-Iran War
(MENAFN) A senior UNICEF official warned Monday that children across the Middle East are bearing a “devastating price” as hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran intensify, according to reports.
"Twenty-three days into the escalating conflict in the Middle East, children across the region are paying a devastating price. A further descent into a wider or protracted conflict would be catastrophic for millions more," said Ted Chaiban, deputy executive director for humanitarian action and supply operations, during a briefing in New York.
Chaiban reported that over 2,100 children have been killed or injured, including 206 in Iran and 118 in Lebanon. He also highlighted concerns over rapid displacement across several countries due to ongoing bombardments and evacuation orders. In Iran alone, the UN Refugee Agency estimates that as many as 3.2 million people have been displaced, including roughly 864,000 children.
"We are calling for three immediate actions: a cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," Chaiban said, urging all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.
The region has seen heightened violence since late February, when US and Israeli forces launched joint strikes on Iran, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has conducted multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military facilities, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
"Twenty-three days into the escalating conflict in the Middle East, children across the region are paying a devastating price. A further descent into a wider or protracted conflict would be catastrophic for millions more," said Ted Chaiban, deputy executive director for humanitarian action and supply operations, during a briefing in New York.
Chaiban reported that over 2,100 children have been killed or injured, including 206 in Iran and 118 in Lebanon. He also highlighted concerns over rapid displacement across several countries due to ongoing bombardments and evacuation orders. In Iran alone, the UN Refugee Agency estimates that as many as 3.2 million people have been displaced, including roughly 864,000 children.
"We are calling for three immediate actions: a cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," Chaiban said, urging all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.
The region has seen heightened violence since late February, when US and Israeli forces launched joint strikes on Iran, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has conducted multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military facilities, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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