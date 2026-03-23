Govt Targets 5 Lakh Msmes On ONDC Under TEAM Initiative: Mos Karandlaje

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Shobha Karandlaje said recent policy measures are aimed at boosting digital and cross-border trade for MSMEs, though measurable outcomes are still emerging.

Replying to a question in Parliament today, Karandlaje said the removal of the Rs 10 lakh cap on courier exports in the Union Budget 2026–27 is expected to support artisans, startups and MSMEs by enabling larger shipments, reducing logistics costs and easing compliance, adding that the impact on export volumes will be assessed over time.

TEAM Initiative to Onboard MSMEs on ONDC

The minister noted that under the MSME Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) initiative, the government aims to onboard 5 lakh micro and small enterprises onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) between 2024 and 2027.

Key steps include nationwide awareness workshops by the National Small Industries Corporation and state governments, onboarding through seller network participants, support from industry associations, self-registration via the TEAM portal, and a dedicated helpdesk for resolving issues.

Digital Push Expands MSME Participation

She highlighted the growing participation under the ONDC framework, with around 2.06 lakh merchants having conducted at least one transaction and about 6 lakh service providers onboarded as of December 31, 2025.

Additionally, around 3,127 MSMEs recorded over one lakh transactions during the current financial year under the TEAM scheme.

(KNN Bureau)