NABU Calls On Zelensky To Impose Sanctions On Ivaniushchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NABU announced this on Facebook.

“During the investigation, detectives found strong financial ties between the suspect and the aggressor state. In particular, it was established that companies linked to the suspect were operating in the temporarily occupied territories and on the territory of the Russian Federation, paying taxes to the Russian budget,” the statement reads.

It was also established that the suspect used a Russian passport and had ties to individuals involved in financing armed groups and the occupying authorities of the aggressor state.

The NABU noted that, together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, it is conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings regarding a deal involving nine land plots on the territory of the Stolychnyi market. Within the scope of these proceedings, the aforementioned former deputy is suspected of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means.

As reported by Ukrinform, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has issued an arrest warrant for Yurii Ivaniushchenko, a former member of parliament from the Party of Regions, suspected of legalizing 18 hectares of state-owned land worth over 160 million hryvnias.

NABU conducts searches at Kyiv Court of Appeal and Prosecutor General's Office staff in Ivanishchenko

According to the case file, in the spring of 2021, during a corporate conflict between the former MP and a real estate developer over control of the Stolychnyi market in the suburbs of Kyiv, the developer formed the intent to transfer the market's assets to persons under her control.

Photo: NABU