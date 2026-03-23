Payroll Figures Due In Canada Next Week
Monday
Economic Lookahead
Construction spending (delayed report) (Jan.)
Featured Earnings
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA) (Q4) EPS for loss of 38 cents, compared to loss of 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) ( Q4) EPS for loss of 16 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) (Q4) EPS for loss of 32 cents, compared to loss of 78 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Lithium Argentina AG (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of four cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Rubicon Organics Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of eight cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
U.S. productivity (revision) (Q4)
S&P flash U.S. services PMI (Mar.)
S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (Mar.)
Featured Earnings
Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) (Q4) EPS of 46 cents, compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD) (Q4) EPS of 66 cents, compared to 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.
AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) (Q3) EPS of $1.21, compared to 99 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Ag Growth International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.31 in the prior-year quarter.
Aimia Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of four cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Dollarama (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.41 compared to $1.17 in the prior-year quarter.
Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (T)
(Q4) EPS of 10 cents, compared to 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S. Economic Lookahead
Import price index (Feb.)
Featured Earnings
Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) (Q3 ) EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.13 in the prior-year quarter.
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) (Q3) EPS of $1.68, compared to $1.49 in the prior-year quarter.
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) (Q4) EPS of nine cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured EarningsOrezone Gold Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of seven cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Solitario Resources Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial jobless claims (March 25)
Featured Earnings
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) (Q2) EPS of $1.28, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) (Q4) EPS of $1.99, compared to $2.22 in the prior-year quarter.
Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE: SA) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to a loss of 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Calendar
Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (Jan.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 35,400 (-0.2%) in December, following little change in November. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was down 28,300 (-0.2%) in December.
Featured Earnings
BRP Inc. (T) ( Q4) EPS of $2.03 compared to $1.59 in the prior-year quarter.
FPX Nickel Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Intermap Technologies Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 12 cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of three cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Consumer sentiment (final) (Mar.)
Featured Earnings
Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) (Q4) EPS of gain of 54 cents compared to loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ: SBC)(Q4) EPS of 13 cents, compared to 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) (Q4) EPS for loss of 16 cents, compared to loss of 13cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Blackrock Silver Corp (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (T.A)
(Q4) EPS of 43 cents, compared to $2.89 in the prior-year quarter.
(Q4) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.
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