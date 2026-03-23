Payroll Figures Due In Canada Next Week

Monday

Economic Lookahead

Construction spending (delayed report) (Jan.)

Featured Earnings

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA) (Q4) EPS for loss of 38 cents, compared to loss of 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) ( Q4) EPS for loss of 16 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) (Q4) EPS for loss of 32 cents, compared to loss of 78 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Lithium Argentina AG (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of four cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Rubicon Organics Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of eight cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. productivity (revision) (Q4)

S&P flash U.S. services PMI (Mar.)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (Mar.)

Featured Earnings

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) (Q4) EPS of 46 cents, compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD) (Q4) EPS of 66 cents, compared to 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) (Q3) EPS of $1.21, compared to 99 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.31 in the prior-year quarter.

Aimia Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of four cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Dollarama (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.41 compared to $1.17 in the prior-year quarter.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (T)

(Q4) EPS of 10 cents, compared to 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S. Economic Lookahead

Import price index (Feb.)



Featured Earnings

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) (Q3 ) EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.13 in the prior-year quarter.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) (Q3) EPS of $1.68, compared to $1.49 in the prior-year quarter.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) (Q4) EPS of nine cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Orezone Gold Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of seven cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Solitario Resources Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (March 25)

Featured Earnings

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) (Q2) EPS of $1.28, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) (Q4) EPS of $1.99, compared to $2.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE: SA) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to a loss of 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Calendar

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (Jan.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 35,400 (-0.2%) in December, following little change in November. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was down 28,300 (-0.2%) in December.

Featured Earnings

BRP Inc. (T) ( Q4) EPS of $2.03 compared to $1.59 in the prior-year quarter.

FPX Nickel Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 12 cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of three cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Consumer sentiment (final) (Mar.)

Featured Earnings

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) (Q4) EPS of gain of 54 cents compared to loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ: SBC)(Q4) EPS of 13 cents, compared to 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) (Q4) EPS for loss of 16 cents, compared to loss of 13cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Blackrock Silver Corp (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (T.A)

(Q4) EPS of 43 cents, compared to $2.89 in the prior-year quarter.

(Q4) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.