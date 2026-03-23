Budget Session: Sitharaman To Introduce Corporate, Finance Bills 2026

With the second leg of the Parliament Budget session set to resume today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, further to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 and the Companies Act, 2013.

According to the List of Business issued by the Secretary General of Lok Sabha, the Union Finance Minister will also move that the Finance Bill, 2026, which will give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2026-2027, be taken into consideration.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence proceedings for the ongoing second phase of the Budget Session at 11 AM today.

Other Parliamentary Business

Meanwhile, several ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jayant Chaudhary, Shobha Karandlaje, Kirit Vardhan Singh, Sukanta Majumdar, and Harsh Malhotra, are scheduled to lay papers on the table of the House.

Committee Reports and Statements

The report of the committee on the empowerment of women will be presented by BJP MPs D Purandeswari and Shobhanaben Baraiya. The report will be on the subject 'Cyber Crimes and Cyber Safety of Women' pertaining to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and YSRCP MP Gumma Thanuja Rani will present the statement of the standing committee on housing and urban affairs. The reports will include final action taken by the government on previous recommendations, including on the subject 'Evaluation of Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)'.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary is scheduled to make a statement on action taken by the Government on the recommendations of the Committee on 'Strengthening Credit Flows to the MSME Sector', 'Performance Review and Regulation of Insurance Sector, and 'Demands for Grants (2025-26)' pertaining to the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra will make a statement on action taken by the Government on the previous recommendations of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2024-25).

Recap of Previous Proceedings

Earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the Demands for Grants of various ministries, with Speaker Om Birla applying the guillotine before the House was adjourned till Monday.

After the reply to the debate by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the working of his Ministry, the Speaker took up demands for grants, which were passed by voice vote. The House had also passed the demands for grants related to the Railway Ministry and the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2026, moved by Nirmala Sitharaman.

On March 17, the suspension of eight opposition members was revoked with immediate effect. They were suspended for "unruly" behaviour on February 3.

Session Overview

The second phase of the Budget session is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27 are expected to be addressed primarily.

The session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days up until April 2. (ANI)

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