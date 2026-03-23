Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, And Rajguru: Nation Pays Tributes To 'Immortal Sons Of India'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) India on Monday marked 'Shaheedi Diwas' to honour the sacrifices made by revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru in the nation's freedom struggle.

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru were iconic Indian revolutionaries whose execution on March 23, 1931, in Lahore jail fueled the freedom struggle. March 23 is now observed as Shaheedi Diwas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X and paid homage to the revolutionaries, calling them "epoch-making figures of the Indian freedom struggle who inspired the youth for the liberation of the motherland through both their thoughts and actions".

"The echo of these heroes' valour struck terror into the entire British regime. Recalling the heroic saga of these brave souls who went to the gallows for the freedom of the motherland fills every fibre of my being with patriotic fervour," he added.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said that on this 'Shaheedi Diwas', "I pay my countless salutations to the immortal martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev Ji, who laid down their lives for the freedom of Mother India".

"With their valour, bravery, and courage, they instilled a sense of self-respect and revolutionary spirit in the hearts of millions of youth across the country, igniting such a flame of revolution that brought the entire freedom struggle to a decisive turning point. The sacrifice and dedication of these great heroic martyrs to the nation serve as an inspiration for us all," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, calling them "immortal sons of Mother India" and lauding their courage, sacrifice, and martyrdom, demonstrated in their resolve to free the nation.

"The sacrifice and patriotism of these great revolutionaries will continue to inspire generations to come," Singh said.

Taking to X, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said, "On Shaheedi Diwas, pay homage to the indomitable freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their unparalleled courage, conviction and commitment to the nation continue to inspire."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hailed the immortal sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who, he said, "ignited the flame of revolution", turning a "golden chapter" in India's history.

"Their courage, dedication, and spirit of patriotism will continue to inspire us with the mantra of 'Nation First' for centuries to come. On this Shaheedi Diwas, a humble tribute to the brave martyrs," the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also took to social media and paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.

"Their supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the nation will forever be etched in letters of gold in the pages of Indian history. The ideals of these eternal sons continue to inspire us with the strength to remain devoted to the resolve of public service and nation-building," she added.

Members of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), including Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, sought to avenge Lala Lajpat Rai's death by targeting British officer James Scott. This led to the Saunders shooting in 1928.

Later, they threw bombs in the Central Assembly to demand independence. The three were arrested and sentenced to death.

Inspired by socialist ideas, they believed their ultimate sacrifice would ignite a massive revolutionary movement against colonial rule.