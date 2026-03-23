War Update: 134 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook regarding the situation as of 08:00 on Monday, March 23.

The enemy carried out 67 airstrikes, dropping 285 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 9,266 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,811 shelling attacks, including 57 with multiple rocket launchers.

The Russian army conducted airstrikes in the areas of Ivanivka, Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiitsi in Dnipropetrovsk region, Svitla Dolyna, Kyivske, Vozdvizhivka, Novoselivka, Kopani, Huliaipole, Dolynka, Verkhnia Tersa, Tersyanka, Ostrivske, Komyshuvakha, Krynychne in Zaporizhzhia region, and Volfyne in Sumy region.

Russians strike Kryvyi Rih, leaving two people injured

The aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 11 concentrations of personnel and equipment and one Russian UAV command post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy conducted 103 shelling attacks yesterday, including 5 with multiple rocket launchers. The Russians carried out two airstrikes using five guided bombs. One attack was recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces five times attempted to break through defensive lines toward Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Zybyne, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked four times toward Boryvska Andriivka, Kupiansk, Novoplatonivka, and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders attacked four times, attempting to break into the defense toward Shyikivka and Dibrova, as well as in the areas of Serednie and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces stopped seven Russian attempts to advance toward Zakitne, Riznykivka, Pazeno, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops three times attempted to improve their position, storming the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Chasiv Yar.

Russian drones attack residential buildings and port infrastructure in Odesa

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 29 assault actions by the Russian army in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and toward Hryshyne, Shevchenko, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Ternove, Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirsk, and toward Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were 15 Russian attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, Myrne, Olenokostyantynivka, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy tried to improve its position, attacking toward Lukianivske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian army attacked once in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to March 23, 2026, amount to approximately 1,288,850 personnel.

Photo: AFU General Staff