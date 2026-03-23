Kyrgyz, Indian Companies Sign Mou On Joint Energy Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy has signed two memorandums of understanding with India's KEC International Limited and CraticAI Services Private Limited aimed at developing mutually beneficial cooperation and exploring joint projects in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

The documents were signed on the sidelines of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi, where Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev held a series of meetings with representatives of leading Indian energy and technology companies, including KEC International Limited, NHPC Limited, NTPC Limited, and CraticAI Services Private Limited, as well as other firms.

During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for implementing investment projects in Kyrgyzstan's energy sector, including the development of hydropower, renewable energy sources, and the coal industry, as well as the modernization of energy infrastructure and the introduction of digital and innovative technologies.

Focused efforts were directed towards enhancing collaboration with Indian firms in executing extensive energy initiatives and drawing investment into the nation's power industry.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, Minister Ibraev also met with India's Minister of Power Manohar Lal, during which the sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation in renewable energy, hydropower, and the coal sector.