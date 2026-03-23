Kyrgyz, Indian Companies Sign Mou On Joint Energy Projects
The documents were signed on the sidelines of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi, where Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev held a series of meetings with representatives of leading Indian energy and technology companies, including KEC International Limited, NHPC Limited, NTPC Limited, and CraticAI Services Private Limited, as well as other firms.
During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for implementing investment projects in Kyrgyzstan's energy sector, including the development of hydropower, renewable energy sources, and the coal industry, as well as the modernization of energy infrastructure and the introduction of digital and innovative technologies.
Focused efforts were directed towards enhancing collaboration with Indian firms in executing extensive energy initiatives and drawing investment into the nation's power industry.
Earlier, on the sidelines of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, Minister Ibraev also met with India's Minister of Power Manohar Lal, during which the sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation in renewable energy, hydropower, and the coal sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment