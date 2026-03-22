Intercepted Missile Debris Falls In Abu Dhabi, One Indian Suffers Minor Injury

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Abu Dhabi authorities confirmed a debris-fall incident in the Al Shawamekh area following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by the UAE's air defence systems.

The incident resulted in a minor injury to an Indian national, authorities confirmed. Emergency teams responded at the scene. Authorities have urged the public to rely only on official sources for updates and to avoid sharing rumours or unverified information.

Al Shawamekh is a residential suburb of Abu Dhabi known for its spacious family villas, low-density layout, and suburban community living on the city's mainland.

On March 22, UAE air defences engaged four ballistic missiles and 25 UAVs launched from Iran. Since the start of Iran attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 345 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,773 UAVs.

The attacks have resulted in the death of 2 members of the armed forces, along with 6 civilians of Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, and Palestinian nationalities. A total of 160 people have also been injured, including Emiratis and foreign nationals from several countries, with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

The UAE has maintained a balanced position that prioritises regional stability while safeguarding national security interests. While continuing to advocate for restraint and diplomatic resolution of conflicts, the country has reiterated that it will take all necessary measures to defend its territory, infrastructure, and people should any direct threats or attacks occur.

UAE Ministry of Defence has constantly maintained that the country remains "fully prepared" to deal with any threats. The country has a well-equipped defence system, and maintains a "robust strategic stockpile of munitions, ensuring sustained interception and response capabilities over extended periods."