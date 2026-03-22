Shraddha Arya Says She 'Can't Wait To Meet' Divyanka Tripathi's 'Little Miracle'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Television popular actress Shraddha Arya seemed to be elated to meet her good friend and Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi for the first time post the latter's pregnancy announcement.

The actress took to her social media account to share her excitement upon meeting Divyanka who was seen flaunting her cute baby bump.

Shraddha expressed that she 'cannot wait to meet the little miracle' and wrote,“Afternoons like these...old friends, little ones, and love growing in the most beautiful way. So special catching up with you both... can't wait to meet your little miracle soon @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya.”

The pictures shared by Shraddha on her social media account capture warm and affection vibe of both the TV actresses, with them posing cutely for the camera.

Divyanka is seen flaunting her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

Dressed in a breezy blue outfit, the mommy-to-be looks radiant. In another picture, she is seen seated beside her husband Vivek Dahiya, both soaking in the serene view of the sea.

Another candid moment also captures Vivek playing with Shraddha's little son.

Vivek and Divyanka, on Sunday, were seen heading for comedian Russell Peter's show in Mumbai. They even posted a few stories from the venue in their social media accounts.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka Tripathi had recently announced her pregnancy, sharing the joyous news with fans and well-wishers on her social media account.

On the 19th of March, Divyanka and Vivek had taken to their social media account, in a joint post announcing their pregnancy after 10 years of marriage.

Talking about Shraddha Arya, who is married to naval officer Rahul Nagal, welcomed twin babies in 2024.

–IANS

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