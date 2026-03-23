Mumbai Latest Weather Update: Hot And Humid Conditions Continue On March 23

Mumbai experienced hot and humid weather on March 23, 2026, with clear to partly sunny skies. While most areas remained dry, IMD forecasts suggest occasional cloud cover and slight weather changes in coming days.

Mumbai continued to witness typical late-March weather on March 23, with hot and humid conditions dominating the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures remained high, with daytime heat making outdoor conditions uncomfortable for residents.

The city largely saw clear to partly cloudy skies, with no significant rainfall activity reported across Mumbai and its suburban regions. March usually remains dry in Mumbai, with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 33°C, along with high humidity due to coastal influence.

Weather experts have indicated that while Mumbai remains mostly dry, parts of Maharashtra may experience scattered rainfall and thunderstorms due to changing atmospheric conditions. However, Mumbai itself is expected to see limited impact, with only brief cloud formation possible.

Looking ahead, the weather is likely to stay hot and humid over the next few days, with temperatures remaining above normal. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure during peak afternoon hours as summer conditions gradually intensify in the city.