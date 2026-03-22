Illegal Hookah Parlour In Hyderabad Raided, 12 Pots Seized 1 Arrested

The Mailardevpally Police conducted a raid on an illegally operating hookah centre in Vatepally, Mailardevpally, in late hours of Sunday, seizing twelve hookah pots, consisting of three large-sized and nine small-sized units. Accompanying the apparatus were twelve hookah pipes and two boxes of coal. The inventory of smoking materials comprised one unit of Apple flavour, along with one box each of Al Fauz and Al Fakher brand flavours. Additionally, a single smart cell phone was also recovered, according to a release.

Unlicensed Operation in Residential Area

During the operation, it was found that the establishment was functioning without any valid permissions or licenses required for running a hookah parlour and the parlour is located in the vicinity of a residential area. The accused, identified as Mohd Tanweer (23 years), was found operating a Hookah. A total of 10 persons present at the location were detained for questioning.

Police Vow Strict Action

Necessary legal action is being initiated against the organisers and those responsible for operating the illegal establishment, DCP Rajendra Nagar Zone said.

The police reiterated that running hookah centres without proper authorisation is a violation of the law and will attract strict action. Regular checks and enforcement drives will continue to curb such unlawful activities.

As per the release, the police also issued a public advisory that Hookah centres without proper authorization is a violation of the law and will attract strict action. Regular checks and enforcement drives will continue to curb such unlawful activities. (ANI)

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