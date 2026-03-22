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Border Guards Destroy Russian Skat Drone, Valued At Around $400,000
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The unit reported this on Facebook, sharing a corresponding video, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that, so far, the defenders have managed to destroy between 10 and 20 such enemy drones.Read also: Border guards destroy Russian drone warehouse in Kursk direction
As Ukrinform previously reported, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces have destroyed Buk-M3 and Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile systems on Russian territory.
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