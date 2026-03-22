Border Guards Destroy Russian Skat Drone, Valued At Around $400,000

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The unit reported this on Facebook, sharing a corresponding video, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that, so far, the defenders have managed to destroy between 10 and 20 such enemy drones.

Border guards destroy Russian drone warehouse in Kursk direction

As Ukrinform previously reported, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces have destroyed Buk-M3 and Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile systems on Russian territory.