Amir Performs Funeral Prayer For Martyrs Following Qatari Helicopter Crash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani performed the funeral prayer for the martyrs of the nation who passed away while performing their national duty after a Qatar Armed Forces helicopter crash in the country's territorial waters. The prayer was held after Maghrib prayer at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha on Sunday.

Also performing the prayer were the Personal Representative of the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani; HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani; and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

It was also attended by HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim; a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs and Ministers; HE Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar Dr. Mustafa Goksu; senior officers and members of the Qatar Armed Forces and the Qatari-Turkish joint forces; and a large number of citizens and residents.

HH the Amir participated alongside the families of the martyrs in the funeral procession, and offered his condolences to the martyrs' relatives, asking Allah to bestow mercy upon the martyrs, to grant them paradise, and to inspire their families with patience and solace.