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UAE Labour Law: What To Do If You Have Been Unfairly Dismissed

UAE Labour Law: What To Do If You Have Been Unfairly Dismissed


2026-03-22 02:40:10
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Question: I was recently terminated from my job and believe I may have grounds to challenge it as an unfair dismissal. If I decide to pursue this, what does the process typically involve? Could you walk me through the steps?

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Khaleej Times

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