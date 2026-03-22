UAE Labour Law: What To Do If You Have Been Unfairly Dismissed

Question: I was recently terminated from my job and believe I may have grounds to challenge it as an unfair dismissal. If I decide to pursue this, what does the process typically involve? Could you walk me through the steps?

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