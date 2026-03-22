US 'Pyxis Pioneer' At New Mangalore Port With 16,714 Tonnes Of LPG (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru, March 22 (IANS) Amid the global supply chain crisis, a cargo ship, 'Pyxis Pioneer', carrying a major consignment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), arrived at New Mangalore Port on Sunday, boosting supply prospects in the country.

The vessel, which originated from Texas, US, docked at the port with a gross tonnage of 47,236 tonnes. According to port officials, the ship is scheduled to discharge 16,714 tonnes of LPG.

Officials confirmed that necessary safety inspections and unloading operations are currently underway at the port.

The arrival of the large LPG consignment is expected to strengthen fuel availability in South India.

Earlier, the cargo ship successfully docked at the port.

Before this, another ship from the US, named 'Aqua Titan', reached India, and another vessel carrying Russian crude oil also reached Mangalore, reported NDTV.

The Russian crude oil arrived after the US issued a temporary general license, permitting the sale of Russian crude oil already stranded at sea as of March 12.

The move is aimed at stabilising global fuel prices amid the tensions in West Asia.

Meanwhile, India has sharply increased its purchases of Russian oil. The move came shortly after the US allowed India to temporarily boost its imports of Russian oil.

The surge in buying is aimed at managing supply concerns after disruptions in West Asia oil supplies due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Earlier, the Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker 'Nanda Devi' arrived at Vadinar Port in Gujarat, becoming the second LPG carrier to reach the west coast this week after 'Shivalik' docked at Mundra Port.

Both vessels transported critical LPG supplies to India following an unusually hazardous passage through the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime traffic has been disrupted by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

A total of 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region, and DG Shipping is monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions.

It can be noted that Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, last Wednesday, informed the Legislative Council that the state is facing a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders and urged hotel owners and other commercial users to cooperate for a week until fresh supplies arrive.

Muniyappa said that around 40,000 commercial LPG cylinders are required every day in the state, but currently, only about 1,000 cylinders can be supplied to hotels. He urged stakeholders to wait for a week, expressing hope that the situation would improve once ships carrying LPG reach the country.

"Sixteen ships are currently in queue in Iran. If they arrive, the problem will be resolved. The Centre is in talks with Iran and making efforts to address the issue. If the situation can be managed for a week, normalcy will be restored," he said.

"I appeal to hotel owners through this House that there is a war-like situation and a crisis. They should use electric sources and manage for a week. We will try to arrange 10,000 to 15,000 cylinders somehow and hold discussions with the associations on distribution," he said. Muniyappa added that another meeting with stakeholders has been scheduled for next Monday (March 23) to review the situation.