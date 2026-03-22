Lakme Fashion Week: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shanaya Kapoor Steal The Show

Mumbai witnessed a striking blend of cinema, couture and contemporary storytelling as Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 brought together leading designers and Bollywood stars on one platform, with Tamannaah Bhatia and Shanaya Kapoor commanding attention as showstoppers for Bhumika Sharma and Ritika Mirchandani's collection.

Tamannaah Bhatia Commands the Ramp

Taking centre stage for Bhumika Sharma was Tamannaah Bhatia, who walked as the showstopper in a striking modern lehenga. The outfit featured a deep red base adorned with delicate silver-toned floral and leaf embroidery. A sculpted, sleeveless corset-style bodice with a plunging halter neckline was paired with a voluminous high-waisted skirt, while bold green-toned jewellery added contrast to the ensemble. Image courtesy: lakmefashionwk

Tamannaah on Fashion, Films, and Future

Speaking about her presence at the fashion event, Tamannaah said, "This year feels especially meaningful. There's been a lot of collaboration with galleries, and everything has become more diverse... You get the opportunity to see what designers are showcasing--the emerging trends and what people might be wearing next year."

Reflections on a Two-Decade Journey

Marking two decades in the film industry, the actor reflected on her creative journey, saying, "I'm constantly thinking ahead and creating for the future, particularly through my jewellery. As an artist, it can take years--sometimes even decades--to truly understand and appreciate the craft. I still feel like I'm learning."

Upcoming Folk-Mythological Thriller 'Vvan'

Beyond fashion, Tamannaah also spoke about her upcoming film 'Vvan', a folk-mythological thriller in which she stars alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Describing the project, she noted that the film blends commercial appeal with a strong emotional core. "Vvan is a beautiful amalgamation of folklore and contemporary elements," she said, adding that films rooted in Indian tradition have the power to inform and entertain simultaneously. "Since childhood, I've been inspired by films and their influence on fashion and identity. I've always explored myself through that lens. I feel especially excited about commercial cinema, films that we can watch together with our families in theatres, creating a shared, collective viewing experience. As a child, I often learned about tradition, culture, and the country through films. It's wonderful when cinema can do that, offer both information and entertainment at the same time," she said.

The story follows a rational urban man who ventures into his ancestral forest despite warnings, awakening a divine force and ultimately becoming the village's protector. The film also features Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni, and is directed by Deepak Mishra with writing by Arunabh Kumar.

Entrepreneurship in Jewellery

Tamannaah, who has also stepped into entrepreneurship with her jewellery brand, highlighted a shift in consumer preferences. "Today, people... don't just want locker jewellery. They want pieces they can actually wear and express themselves with. I want to create that change constructively through my work," she said.

Designers' Vision: Tradition Meets Modernity

Speaking about the designers, Ritika Mirchandani and Bhumika Sharma unveiled collections that balanced heritage with innovation, reflecting a wider shift in Indian fashion towards reinterpreting tradition for the modern consumer.

Bhumika Sharma's 'Afterglow'

Bhumika Sharma's 'Afterglow' leaned into romance and femininity, presenting richly textured ensembles adorned with intricate prints and embellishments. Calling the collection "a true labour of love... a beautiful montage of emotions," Sharma highlighted her intent to create timeless designs that resonate with today's women.

Ritika Mirchandani's 'Confluence'

In contrast, Mirchandani's collection, 'Confluence', explored harmony through fluid silhouettes, layered prints and intricate craftsmanship. Emphasising evolution in design, she described her philosophy as, "What the foundation is to the masterpiece... rebuilding one experiment at a time," adding, "Tradition is the foundation and modernity is the expression."

Her showstopper Shanaya Kapoor embodied this vision in a contemporary cocktail saree featuring a pre-draped silhouette, high-slit skirt and detailed embellishments. Image courtesy: lakmefashionwk The ensemble was further elevated by the designer's signature draping style, transforming a classic saree into a modern statement piece. (ANI)

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