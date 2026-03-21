TN Initiates Assessment After Unseasonal Rain, Hailstorm Damage Crops

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Unseasonal hailstorms accompanied by strong winds and rain have caused extensive damage to crops across several districts in Tamil Nadu, prompting the state government to initiate a large-scale assessment exercise.

Officials said more than 850 hectares of farmland have been impacted, raising concerns among farmers over potential income losses. The worst-affected areas include Madurai, Salem, and Tenkasi districts, where hailstorms damaged crops spread over approximately 810 hectares.

Agricultural fields cultivating paddy, cotton, sugarcane, oilseeds, and millets have reported heavy losses, particularly as many of these crops were in advanced stages of growth. Farmers have expressed distress over the timing of the weather event, noting that several paddy fields were nearing harvest when the hailstorm struck.

The sudden impact has resulted in crop lodging, grain damage, and reduced yield prospects, which could significantly affect market returns.

Meanwhile, horticultural crops have also suffered damage due to gusty winds and intermittent rainfall across districts, including Coimbatore, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Salem, and Tirupur. Officials estimate that around 40 hectares of fruit and vegetable cultivation have been affected, with visible damage such as uprooted plants and broken branches.

In response to the situation, the Tamil Nadu government has directed officials from the Revenue and Agriculture departments to conduct joint field inspections in the affected regions.

Teams have already begun visiting villages to evaluate crop conditions and gather data directly from farmers.

Authorities said the ongoing survey is aimed at determining the precise extent of losses and ensuring that affected farmers receive appropriate assistance.

The findings will be compiled into detailed district-wise reports, which will guide the government in finalising relief measures and compensation packages.

Officials added that swift action is being taken to complete the assessment process so that support can be extended without delay, helping farmers recover from the unexpected setback.